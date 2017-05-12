Wow! Maa Elizabeth, Ghanaian Woman All Smiles As She Celebrates Her 90th Birthday (Photos)

She is Maa Elizabeth. A Ghanaian and her 90th birthday luncheon held at the Labadi Hotel, Accra Ghana.

Not looking an inch her age, we wish her a longer life and prosperity.

The post Wow! Maa Elizabeth, Ghanaian Woman All Smiles As She Celebrates Her 90th Birthday (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

