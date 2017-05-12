Wow! Maa Elizabeth, Ghanaian Woman All Smiles As She Celebrates Her 90th Birthday (Photos)
She is Maa Elizabeth. A Ghanaian and her 90th birthday luncheon held at the Labadi Hotel, Accra Ghana.
Not looking an inch her age, we wish her a longer life and prosperity.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post Wow! Maa Elizabeth, Ghanaian Woman All Smiles As She Celebrates Her 90th Birthday (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!