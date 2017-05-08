Wow! Mavin Records Turn 5 Today

It has been a journey.

Happy for them as they turn 5 today!

Don Jazzy wrote:

Mavin is 5 today. We wanna say a big thank you to y’all for the support and prayers through the years. You guys have been amazing and we appreciate from the bottom of our hearts. GOD bless us all.

#HappyBirthdayMavin #Mavin5 #Mavins

