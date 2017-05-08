Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wow! RCCG Pastor Dele Taiwo And Wife Doyin Enjoys Their Honeymoon In Ogun State (Photos)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Abuja-based lawyer and Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, Dele Taiwo and his wife Doyin are currently enjoying their honeymoon. The newly-wed couple was spotted having fun at a recreational park at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.
The couple became an Internet sensation when photos from their traditional wedding surfaced online last March. Their white wedding was held in Abuja on Saturday, April 29.

 

 

The post Wow! RCCG Pastor Dele Taiwo And Wife Doyin Enjoys Their Honeymoon In Ogun State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.