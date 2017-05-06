Pages Navigation Menu

Wow! See First Photos of Banky W’s Wedding Introduction To Adesua Etomi

Posted on May 6, 2017

Some photos have emerged for the marriage introduction of singer Banky W and his actress wife Adesua Etomi which is suppose to hold today, Saturday, May 5.

His close friends and siblings are with the singer took show him support as he completes the first phase of his marital rites.  All of Banky W’s siblings and close family members who live abroad are in the country for the introduction.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and EME co-owner Captain Tunde Demuren shared photos from the introduction.

Many had not suspected Banky and Adesua’s romance because of their on-screen chemistry.

See photos below:

