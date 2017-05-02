Wow! World Richest Man, Bill Gate Takes A Ride On Keke Napep (Photos)

The world’s richest man, Bill Gates, who is worth of $87.2bn as stated by Forbes, has been sighted taking a ride in a tricycle popularly called Keke Napep or Keke Marwa in Nigeria. The multimillionaire was on one of his yearly visits to India when he took the joy ride.

See more pics below..

The post Wow! World Richest Man, Bill Gate Takes A Ride On Keke Napep (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

