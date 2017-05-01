Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Wrap this flag around me’ -Excited Nigerian woman after gaining Irish citizenship

An excited Nigerian woman, Lola Ayetigbo, who was a guest  on Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late Show on Saturday night after being sworn in as an Irish citizen alongside 3,000 others, in a special ceremony held in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, April 28, disclosed that she she came to Ireland so that her children could have better opportunities. She also told the tragic story of her late son, Shetemi who died aged 16 from SADS.

Ms Ayetigbo who was hosted alongside other new citizens on the show, spoke of
her local community in Donabate, Dublin rallied around her and her family in the aftermath of her son’s death and helped them get through the tough times.

 
