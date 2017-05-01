‘Wrap this flag around me’ -Excited Nigerian woman after gaining Irish citizenship

An excited Nigerian woman, Lola Ayetigbo, who was a guest on Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late Show on Saturday night after being sworn in as an Irish citizen alongside 3,000 others, in a special ceremony held in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, April 28, disclosed that she she came to Ireland so that her children could have better opportunities. She also told the tragic story of her late son, Shetemi who died aged 16 from SADS.

Ms Ayetigbo who was hosted alongside other new citizens on the show, spoke of

her local community in Donabate, Dublin rallied around her and her family in the aftermath of her son’s death and helped them get through the tough times.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

