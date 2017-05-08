Writer, Chimamanda Adichie Is Flawless As She Rocks Nigerian Fashion Brands

Writer and feminist icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is documenting her ‘Wear Nigerian’ project on Instagram and the photos shared so far are quite stunning. See more photos below.

The post Writer, Chimamanda Adichie Is Flawless As She Rocks Nigerian Fashion Brands appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

