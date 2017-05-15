Wrongful Termination: Man Decries Lack Of Fair Hearing Leading To Dismissal

A dismissed officer of one of the antigraft agencies, Abubakar Abdu has ran to the Industrial Court in Abuja challenging what he termed as ” wrongful termination of his appointment” while insisting that he was never given a fair Hearing in the process leading to his dismissal.

Alleging that due process was not followed by the agency, beginning from the investigation into what he was accused of, adding that he was not properly invited to attend disciplinary committee just as hiss passionate letters of appeal were neglected.

He said this when he spoke to newsmen in Abuja even as he lamented that a malicious disclaimer publication in two widely read newspapers and the withholding of his properties was carried a even after his appointment was terminated.

The case was however opened and closed at the resumed trial which saw 2 other witnesses cross examined by the Claimant’s Lawyer. The trial Judge, Justice Haastrup later adjourned the case to June 27th 2017 for both councels to adopt their final written addresses.

Printouts from Face-Book account of the claimant were listed and tendered in evidence as exhibits before the court even as it was admitted that De Norsemen Kclub is a registered Organisation with CAC.

