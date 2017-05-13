WSU med student killed after res party turns violent – News24
WSU med student killed after res party turns violent
News24
Mthatha – A sixth-year student at Walter Sisulu University medical school has been stabbed and killed after a get together at the medical school residences turned violent. A group of third, fourth and fifth-year students hosted a residence party on the …
