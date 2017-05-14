Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

X-raying Ekweremadu at 55 – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

X-raying Ekweremadu at 55
THISDAY Newspapers
“It is always better for us to get close to know somebody because in our meets in the 7th Senate, we were far apart, but in this current Senate, I am the first person to tell people that Senator Ekweremadu is a perfect gentleman, and I repeat that many
Ekweremadu at 55: A statesman in politicsDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.