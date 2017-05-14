X-raying Ekweremadu at 55 – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
X-raying Ekweremadu at 55
THISDAY Newspapers
“It is always better for us to get close to know somebody because in our meets in the 7th Senate, we were far apart, but in this current Senate, I am the first person to tell people that Senator Ekweremadu is a perfect gentleman, and I repeat that many …
Ekweremadu at 55: A statesman in politics
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!