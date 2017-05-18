Xavi Wants Juventus To Win UCL For Buffon

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez would love to see Juventus win the Champions League final, not because he wants to see Real Madrid lose, but for Buffon.

The veteran midfielder wants the Serie A giants to win the title for Buffon, who is yet to win the European showpiece.

“I think Juventus will win the Champions League. I want them to do it for Gigi Buffon,” the midfield maestro told reporters at the opening of Qatar’s Khalifa International Stadium (KIS), a venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“If he (Buffon) wins it will be his first Champions League title. The final is 50% for both teams but I want Juventus to win for Buffon.”

