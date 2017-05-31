Xbox One’s Your News app lets you jump right to the good stuff
Microsoft has introduced Your News for Xbox One, a news app that allows you to customize stories to your interests. The app is available now on Xbox One and doesn’t require a cable subscription.
The post Xbox One’s Your News app lets you jump right to the good stuff appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!