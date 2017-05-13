Xenophobia: Nigeria ‘ll deploy cultural diplomacy —Lai Mohammed

Nigeria will deploy cultural diplomacy to end the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said.

Mohammed said if the relations between Nigeria and South Africa are more cordial, it will have a reverberating and positive effect on the whole of Africa.

The minister spoke yesterday in Abuja when he received the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Mnguni, on a courtesy visit to his office.

He said relevant parastatals, including the National Council for Arts and Culture, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and the Nigerian Film Corporation, will soon embark on a series of activities

in South Africa to further strengthen the understanding between Nigerians and South Africans.

“Nigeria is keen to work with South Africa to put an end to these attacks, deploying the soft power of cultural diplomacy, which is widely regarded as an effective tool in this regard”, he said.

These activities, Alhaji Mohammed said, included joint musical concerts, co-production in the area of films, visit of popular Nollywood actors and actresses to South Africa as part of a Nigerian delegation going on a confidence-building trip, exhibitions featuring Nigerian delicacies to be entitled ‘A Taste of Nigeria’ and a Town Hall

Meeting for Nigerians resident in South Africa, with a view to encouraging dialogue on the way forward, especially in their relationship with their hosts.

“These activities and many more, which we are working on as I speak, will kick off in the weeks ahead, and will not be a one-off event.

While the diplomats do their own thing to continue to strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries, we at the Ministry of Information and Cultural will deploy and ensure the sustenance of cultural diplomacy in order to make it more effective in bringing our peoples together,” he said.

The minister stressed the need to build people-to-people relations, with a view to strengthening the understanding between the peoples of the two foremost African nations and stemming the tide of xenophobia.

“Therefore, what we are kick-starting today, with the visit of Your Excellency, will have ramifications far beyond the shores of Nigeria and South Africa. For long, Nigerians have treated South Africans as

their brothers and sisters.

“Over 120 South African companies, perhaps more than those of any other African country, are doing business in Nigeria.

“Thousands of Nigerians regularly travel to South Africa for business and leisure. Historically, Nigeria played a frontline role in helping to end the scourge of apartheid in South Africa.

‘’We must spare no effort in strengthening this brotherly spirit between our two countries. We have no doubt that the deployment of the

soft power of cultural diplomacy will be a major tool in this effort, and we will leave no stone unturned in this regard,” he said.

In his remarks, the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria hailed Nigeria for its invaluable contribution to the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

The post Xenophobia: Nigeria 'll deploy cultural diplomacy —Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

