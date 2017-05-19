Xi takes China on a great leap forward as rattled West falters – The Australian
|
The Australian
|
Xi takes China on a great leap forward as rattled West falters
The Australian
China has taken a great leap forward this week towards global leadership. It is clear from the roll-call of leaders at the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launch and from his own rhetoric — “great heritage of human civilisation”, “gathering of great …
