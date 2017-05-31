Yabatech’s new governing council resumes

Lagos—The newly-reconstituted Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, resumed work Wednesday with a plea to stakeholders to support new efforts to reposition the College toward excellence.

At separate meetings with the Academic Board of Yabatech and the three labour unions in the College – Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union, Fagbemi explained that the Council has indeed come to build and not to destroy.

He told the labour unions; “Our expectation from you is high. You are the fourth realm of governance in the College. Let me assure you that we recognise the pride of place that you all occupy in the scheme of affairs and running of this great institution. You are the engine room through which our students are given the services that the College provides. We cannot therefore do without you.”

Alluding that the labour unionists were parents or guardians, the chairman said an average parent send his child to a school with a calculated expectation of when the child would graduate.

Earlier, the Chairman had led other members, Dr. Victor Igbum, Engr. (Barr.) Jude Eluma, Hon. Isah Auwalu, Lady Dr. Doris Okoroh, Hon. Tumba Nuwa, Hon. Biodun Omoleye, Dr. Margaret Kudirat Ladipo (Rector) and Ms. Biekoroma Amakapabo on a courtesy call to the Oba of Lagos, HRH Rilwan Akiolu.

He had solicited the support of the traditional rulers and the people of Lagos in moving Yabatech to a greater height within the shortest possible time.

The post Yabatech’s new governing council resumes appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

