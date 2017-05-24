Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yahaya Bello’s tax regime exploitative – Goodman Akwu

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The former All Progressives Grand Alliance gubernatorial candidate in Kogi state, Chief Goodman Akwu has stated that Kogi has enough mineral resources that would generate its internal revenues, tagging the current tax regime in the State as exploitative. He was speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital, after the party’s meeting on the ongoing […]

Yahaya Bello’s tax regime exploitative – Goodman Akwu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.