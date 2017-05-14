Yakubu Ameh adds another feather to his cap

Alhaji (Chief) Yakubu Ibrahim Ameh’s wardrobe of laurels and ornamentals appears to be continuously replenished every passing season as he was honoured and conferred with a number of chieftaincy titles. He was recently appointed the Gbobaniyi of Ojota Kingdom by His Royal Majesty of Ojota Kingdom, Oba Jimoh Adewale Olawale-Cole, Gboluwalade Osundoye I, Olojota of Ojota Kingdom during his 10th coronation anniversary on Saturday, May 6th 2017 at Ojota Town Hall, Lagos.

Ameh who hails from Okpo in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, is the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Influence Security Company Limited, a Lagos based security outfit. He’s an astute and consummate businessman of note. He came to Lagos city since 1982 and has been living in Ojota area of Kosofe Local Government since 1995.

Also in 2014, Ameh was first conferred with the Igala traditional chieftaincy title Omachi Olimene Allah Igala Kingdom by the Late Onu-Igala of Lagos State and Chairman, Lagos Council Onu Igalas and Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Akoh . As if that was not enough, he was also conferred with the Igala traditional chieftaincy title of Ogah Ahah Kingdom in Kogi State by HRM, Ata Idakun Michael Ameh Oboni 11, the Ahah Igala Kingdom. He was also conferred with the chieftaincy title of Bameto of Onigbongbo Land. In 2013, this time in his village and local government area, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim Ameh was conferred with another Igala traditional chieftaincy title of Egena-Ejeh of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State. In 2014, former Lagos State commissioner of police, Umar Abubakar Manko rated Alhaji Ibrahim the best non indigene of the state.

