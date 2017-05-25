YAY! Nigeria’s Godwin Benson of Tuteria Wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation – BellaNaija
YAY! Nigeria's Godwin Benson of Tuteria Wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation
Godwin Benson, the founder of Tuteria, an online platform that links students to qualified tutors in their area and within their budget, has won the Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Benson won the £25,000 cash prize …
Nigerian wins £25000 for tutoring app
Nigerian wins UK engineering award
The Stories You Need to Know: Nigerian App Developer Wins Top Engineering Prize, Nollywood's Female Directors …
