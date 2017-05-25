Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YAY! Nigeria’s Godwin Benson of Tuteria Wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Godwin Benson, the founder of Tuteria, an online platform that links students to qualified tutors in their area and within their budget, has won the Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Benson won the £25,000 cash prize at the awards ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya on 23 May 2017. The four finalists delivered presentations, before Africa […]

The post YAY! Nigeria’s Godwin Benson of Tuteria Wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.