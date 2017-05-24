Pages Navigation Menu

Yaya Toure To Donate £100,000 To Manchester Attacks Victims

Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure is to donate along with his agent £100,000 to the victims and their families of Monday’s suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and left more than 60 injured. The 34-year-old four-time African player of the year — capped 102 times and a member of…

