Ycee, Skiibii, Geniuzz, D’Nyra, Others Perform at the Basement Gig

The fifth edition of the Basement Gig held on May 18, 2017, at the 411 Restaurant, Victoria Island. The show which projects budding musical talents did not fall short of expectations as the artists put up a good show to the delight of the guests.

The event opened with quality music from DJ Six7even and featured performances from Skiibii, Geniuzzz, Maka, D’nyra, Lulu Falemara. Amidst the fun and thrill, Tinny Entertainment’s duo of Ycee and Bella made a special appearance with the song ‘Radio’.

The event which is an initiative of The Zone Agency with Support from Zebra Stripes Networks and 411 Restaurant, lived up to expectations, with each artist giving his best on the night.































