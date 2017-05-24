YDP denies initiating contempt proceedings against INEC

The Young Democratic Party (YDP) has denied initiating any contempt proceedings against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, made the clarification while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday. Animashaun-Ajiboye said the alleged contempt proceeding against INEC was the handiwork of impostors and usurpers who were not members […]

