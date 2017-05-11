Yemi Alade joins ‘The Voice Nigeria’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Yemi Alade joins 'The Voice Nigeria'
The Nation Newspaper
Still preparing for her Mama Africa tour, slated for June 30, in Los Angeles, eccentric singer, Yemi Alade has been listed as one of the judges for the second edition of The Voice Nigeria, billed to hit TV stations soon. The songstress who is set for …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!