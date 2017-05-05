Pages Navigation Menu

Yemi Sax drops his much anticipated “Sax Therapy” Album | Listen to “Mad Over You” & “I Feel It Coming” on BN

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

As promised by Africa’s Sax Oracle and Nigeria’s Sax King, Yemi Sax, the new album “Sax Therapy” is officially out. Meanwhile, the Saxophone genius has taken his fans by surprise as he churns out another two singles “Mad Over You” & “I Feel It Coming” originally recorded by Runtown and The Weekend respectively off the astounding […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

