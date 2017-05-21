Yenagoa murder: Dickson brokers peace, orders reopening of Igbo shops

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has appealed to the people of Biogbolo Community in Yenagoa to sheath their swords and maintain a cordial relationship with their Igbo tenants. According to him, government will arrest and prosecute the suspect who murdered a teenage girl in the community. Dickson made the call at the weekend while […]

Yenagoa murder: Dickson brokers peace, orders reopening of Igbo shops

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

