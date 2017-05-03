Yes, Another Hectic On-Flight Brawl Has Been Captured On Video

Alcohol should just be illegal on flights.

Fine, that’s quite a statement that might have many of you wondering what will keep you entertained on those long-haul flights.

Here’s the thing – not only does the smell permeate the air (try sitting next to a glass of white wine, gross), but being in such a confined space does not do well for those who cannot handle their emotions (or their tongue).

On a flight from Japan to USA, two men were caught on camera repeatedly throwing fists at each other.

According to reports, the video featured “a crazed American man in a red Hawaiian shirt exchanging punches with another passenger in a black T-shirt,” explains New York Post, who provided a breakdown of what went on in the video:

“This guy is crazy!” the pugilist in black yells as a flight attendant tries to separate the combatants on the All Nippon Airways flight at Tokyo’s Narita Airport, where it was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles on Monday evening. “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” someone is heard saying as a baby cries in the background about 6 p.m. local time Monday.

No reports on what nationality the “pugilist in black” is, check the scene:

According to Corey Hour, the man who posted the video on Twitter, this is his story:

“So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row. I get in between him and flight attendants, but he won’t 1v1 me,” tweeted @CoreyHour, who posted the crazy video. “He yells, ‘You think I’m crazy? What about the government!’ Then exits the plane. 1.5 hours later and we finally take off,” the Arizona-based photographer added.

In an interview with CNN, Hour gave a little insight into what set off the incident:

The man, after assaulting four victims, had to be physically removed from the plane. After those involved in the incident were interviewed by Japanese authorities, the plane left Narita Airport an hour and a half later.

According to witnesses, the ANA staff handled the situation with “grace and respect” – clearly a lesson United Airlines could learn.

And that’s why alcohol consumption should at least be limited – and drunk passengers given a sedative and quietly put to sleep.

[source:nypost]

