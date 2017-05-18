Yinka Quadri, other artistes mourn Moji Olaiya

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri, other actors and actresses in the Nollywood Industry on Thursday expressed shock at the sudden death of the popular actress, Moji Olaiya. They said that her death would rub the industry of a talented actress while they expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Moji Olaiya, 42, was born on Feb.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

