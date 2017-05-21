Yobe engages 228 doctors, health workers



Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the engagement of 228 additional doctors, consultants and other professional medical workers for the newly established Yobe University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH), Damaturu.

Director, Press Affairs to the Governor, Abdullahi Bego, in a statement, said the Governor approved the first batch recruitment of 158 doctors, nurses, and other staff for the new teaching hospital.

Bego added that on completion of the renovation and expansion of the general hospitals in Gaidam, Gashu’a and Potiskum, the state government would equip them.

