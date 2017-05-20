Yobe recruits 228 doctors, consultants, other professionals

BY NDAHI MARAMA, Damaturu

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has given approval for the recruitment of additional 228 medical doctors, consultants, nurses and other categories of specialists and medical workers for the newly established Yobe University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH). The Medical College which has begun to provide medical and clinical services to the public needs additional labour.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director of Press Affairs to the governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego and made available to Saturday Vanguard in Damaturu yesterday.

According to the statement, “on 21st December 2016, the Governor approved the first batch recruitment of 158 doctors, nurses, and other staff for the new teaching hospital. 17 expatriate doctors were also recruited from the Republic of Egypt.

“The latest recruitment of the 228 additional medical personnel follows interviews conducted by a special recruitment committee headed by YSUTH Chief Medical Director, Baba Waru Goni”. Bego said.

Of this number, Bego said, there are six medical consultants, 30 medical officers, seven dental officers, 22 nursing officers, seven skilled nurses, 66 general duty nurses, 10 pharmacists, six radiographers, two X-Ray technicians, and five pharmacy technicians. Others are 13 health management information officers, 29 HIM technicians, two dieticians, five physiotherapists, one audiologist, two optometrists, two opticians, three dental therapists, nine dental technicians, one plaster technician, and two medical lab technicians.

He added that Yobe State Government carried out these recruitments to further improve the people’s access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

The statement added that the renovations and expansion of the General Hospitals in Gaidam, Gashu’a and Potiskum towns are ongoing and the Gaidam administration will proceed to equip them with all the required equipment and supplies as soon as the renovation works are completed.

The post Yobe recruits 228 doctors, consultants, other professionals appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

