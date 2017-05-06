Yonda is out with the Much Anticipated Remix to “Las Vegas” featuring Burna Boy | Listen on BN

Finally here comes the most anticipated tune from the DMW Camp, The remix for Yonda‘s latest single titled “Las Vegas“, featuring Burna Boy, creating another sizzling sound for your listening pleasure. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

