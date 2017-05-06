Yonda is out with the Much Anticipated Remix to “Las Vegas” featuring Burna Boy | Listen on BN
Finally here comes the most anticipated tune from the DMW Camp, The remix for Yonda‘s latest single titled “Las Vegas“, featuring Burna Boy, creating another sizzling sound for your listening pleasure. Listen and Download below: Download
