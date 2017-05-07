Yoruba actor, Pastor Ajidara, is dead

A popular Nollywood actor, Samuel Adesanya, popularly aka Pastor Ajidara, has been confirmed dead by his wife Mr. Ajidara, 62, died of kidney failure in the early hours of Sunday. His wife, Atinuke Adesanya, who confirmed the death said the actor died at Mercy Hospital, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, where he was receiving dialysis treatment. Mr. Adesanya’s …

