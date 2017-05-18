Yoruba Actress, Moji Olaiya is dead

Just weeks after the death of Pastor Ajidara and Olumide Bakare, the sad news about the death of another popular Yoruba movie actress, Moji Olaiya, has been announced. According to sources, She died on Wednesday night after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Although her family is yet to issue an official statement, her colleagues …

