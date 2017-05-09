Yoruba leaders frustrated Goodluck Jonathan from office – Ex-minister, Nduese Essien

Former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien has accused Yoruba leaders of being biased in their agitation for restructuring of the country, noting that they have been silent all the while their son, Olusegun Obasanjo, was in power. The former minister said the Southwest leaders have not been so vocal about restructuring […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

