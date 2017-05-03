Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yoruba Men Don’t Mind If Their Wives Cheat – Funmi Iyanda (Watch)

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The media personality made the statement in a video posted on her YouTube page. In her words: “I think a lot of things we call African culture are actually a confusion and bastardization of Victorian ideas, Victorian philosophy and Victorian culture. This is why this Yoruba thing is very interesting because what people don’t like …

The post Yoruba Men Don’t Mind If Their Wives Cheat – Funmi Iyanda (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.