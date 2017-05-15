You are a liar, most PDP Reps are with Makarfi –Minority Leader Ogor accuses colleague – NAIJ.COM
You are a liar, most PDP Reps are with Makarfi –Minority Leader Ogor accuses colleague
Leo Ogor, the minority leader of the House of Representatives has accused Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, a colleague of lying. He made this accusation in response the the Ehiozuwa statement that the majority of the People Democratic Party lawmakers are loyal …
My colleague lied, most PDP Reps are with Makarfi – Minority Leader Ogor
