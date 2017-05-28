You are RCCG Pastor, ask Adeboye if you acted properly – Bishop blasts Bolanle Ambode

The eviction of Presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, has angered Church leaders, with Rt. Rev. Adeyemi, head the African Church, Ifako Diocese, asking Bolanle Ambode to seek counsel from RCCG leader, Enoch Adeboye, over the incidence. “Mrs Ambode is a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, let her […]

You are RCCG Pastor, ask Adeboye if you acted properly – Bishop blasts Bolanle Ambode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

