”You Brought Peace In Niger Delta” – Former President Jonathan Remembers Yar’adua After 7 Years

The former President Goodluck Jonathan pays tribute to his boss after 7 years. He remembers his detribalized leadership.

In His Words..

Seven years ago you left this world leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership and a soil that was fertile enough to grow trees whose shade you would never enjoy. As a peace maker, you helped bring peace to the Niger Delta and that singular act brought manifold benefits to Nigeria. As a democrat, you promoted due process in government and equity in public administration. Umar Musa Yar’adua, a friend and brother, a great gift to the nation and people of Nigeria. Seven years gone but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace even as we hope and believe that you made al-Jannah firdaus. Miyetti Allah for the life of service you lived and may Almighty God care for the family you left behind. GEJ.

The post "You Brought Peace In Niger Delta" – Former President Jonathan Remembers Yar'adua After 7 Years appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

