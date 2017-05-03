“You Brought This On Yourself” — Actor John Njamah to Mercy Aigbe
Nollywood filmmaker and Director, John Njamah, took to Social media to literally talk about Actress Mercy Aigbe’s 7-year failed marriage to estranged husband, Lanre Gentry. He wrote: ‘Women!.. why can’t our women learn!?.. it seems the more you advise them the more difficult it becomes for them to comprehend.. Gosh!!.. we need to introduce social …
The post “You Brought This On Yourself” — Actor John Njamah to Mercy Aigbe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!