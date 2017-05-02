‘You brought this on yourself’ – Nollywood filmmaker tells Mercy Aigbe – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
'You brought this on yourself' – Nollywood filmmaker tells Mercy Aigbe
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nollywood filmmaker, John Njamah has weighed in on the Mercy Aigbe–Lanre Gentry marriage scandal. Reports of the split between the pair has been all over the place, with allegations of domestic violence and infidelity being two of the issues held …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!