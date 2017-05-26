Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You can tour iconic places of The Beatles’ history on Google Earth

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, Google Earth is offering a virtual tour of nine iconic places in the band’s history.

The post You can tour iconic places of The Beatles’ history on Google Earth appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.