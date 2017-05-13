You can’t dethrone our Monarch, Awka people tell group

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

AWKA leaders of thought and youths have expressed support to the embattled traditional ruler of the town, Obi Gibson Nwosu, saying that those who attempted to dethrone the monarch last month lacked the powers to do so.

A group of king makers in the town had announced the removal of the traditional ruler and appointment of a regent who, they said, would oversee the Awka Kingdom until the selection of another traditional ruler.

But at the well attended meeting in Awka, the president general of Awka Development Union Nigeria, AUDN, Chief Tony Okechukwu said whatever decision the group took was null and void and of no effect because it did not have the backing of the generality of Awka people.

Okechukwu said: “It is laughable that some members of Ozo Awka who should be part of the peace in Awka are the ones fueling the crisis in Awka because of their inordinate ambition to be the Monarch of Awka.

“We have carefully analyzed the reasons for their actions. They are merely selfishly ambitious people whose aim is to set Awka into perpetual disharmony in order that they continue to thrive on donations from some uninformed converts in Diaspora.

“We as a town union reaffirm our confidence and massive support to the present Monarch, Obi Gibson Nwosu.”

Obi Nwosu, who was present at the meeting, appealed to the youths and those fomenting trouble in the area to refrain from such act as it was capable of bringing disunity among the people.

The post You can’t dethrone our Monarch, Awka people tell group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

