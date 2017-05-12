Pages Navigation Menu

“You Can’t Eat Beauty, It Doesn’t Sustain You,” says Home Breaker, Roseline Meurer

Posted on May 12, 2017

Nollywood actress, Roseline Meurer, who has been at the center of the marital crisis rocking her colleague, Tonto Dikeh’s home, has taken to her Instagram page to write on being beautiful and giving back nothing with it. Good morning world! Think about it… You can’t eat beauty, it doesn’t sustain you. What is fundamentally beautiful …

