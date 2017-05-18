Pages Navigation Menu

”You Do Not Have Any Result Yet” – Who Have Seen His/Her JAMB 2017 Result For May 15th Candidates?

I wrote jamb since on Monday and I have not seen my result yet… they said no result is out yet… what kind of malfunctioning is this..they are supposed to release the result…

Pls if u have seen ur result.. tell me the magic u use cuz I want to see mine too.

