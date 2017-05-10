You Must Be Worth At Least R135 Million To Buy A Property On This Boat (And 20 South Africans Are)

There’s a luxury boat called The World, and the 644-foot long behemoth is being called the “most exclusive residential yacht” on the planet.

Yacht, boat, ship – whatever it is, you need to be pretty damn rich to set foot on it.

If you want to buy a property you’ll need a net worth of at least $10 million (R135 million), and the list of amenities will put most hotels to shame.

Over to CNN:

Home to the world’s only full-sized at-sea tennis court, a 7,000-square foot spa and fitness center, and 12,000-bottle wine collection, this ship has visited 1,213 ports and sailed 641,000 nautical miles.

None of the suites on this 12-deck beauty are available to rent. Dubbed a “condo cruise liner,” every one of the 165 luxury apartments on board — worth between $3 million for a studio and $15 million for a three-bedroom pad — are owned by residents who must have a net worth of $10 million. At least.

To get on board, you’ll need an invite.

And secrecy is part of the deal, too. They refused Oprah ownership, saying it would attract unwanted attention, and pride themselves on keeping the names of those who own property confidential:

Today, 142 unidentified families reside on the ship, who all have undergone a strict vetting process before being allowed to buy. Roughly half of those on board are North American, about 45 are European and another 20 are South African. The average age is 64 years old.

20 South African families on board – sheesh, that’s basically 15% of the entire boat.

General manager Sandra Mooney says that, on average, most residents spend about six months a year on board the ship, which flies the Bahamas flag and adheres to that country’s rules when in international waters. Occupancy peaks at Christmas, when many guests invite their families and friends on board…

On a clear night far out at sea, residents can choose to sleep under the stars on a collection of “Bali beds.” Each apartment receives complimentary turn-down twice a day. Bvlgari toiletries appear in the bathrooms as if by magic. There is wifi coverage wherever the boat is, doctors on board, and even a pilates teacher on hand.

Can’t skip that pilates, people.

Think of it as travelling the world without ever leaving the comforts of home:

By the end of 2017, for example, the ship will have visited Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Hawaii, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Canada, Alaska, Mexico and Central America, rounding off in Miami.

Three times per year The World undertakes “expeditions” — voyages into unusual destinations, which are joined by leading environmentalists and academics, who through a series of lectures, forum breakfasts and field trips stimulate educational discussions about the given destination… “People think of (The World) as a cruise ship,” [Mooney] says. “It’s not.” The World, she explains, is a unique floating city of like-minded individuals with a passion for travel and learning, which over the course of 15 years has become home to a bonded family. That sort of chemistry is hard to replicate.

If anyone has R135 million going spare I’m in.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

