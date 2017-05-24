“You really can’t forgive until you heal” | Ayodeji Megbope shares her sexual abuse story on Kemi Adetiba’s King Women (WATCH)

Ayodeji Megbope, CEO, No Left Overs has spoken about how forgave the man who sexually abused her. Speaking on King…

Read » “You really can’t forgive until you heal” | Ayodeji Megbope shares her sexual abuse story on Kemi Adetiba’s King Women (WATCH) on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

