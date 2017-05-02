You shall not labour in vain, Aregbesola tells workers



• We are determined to pay salary arrears, says Akeredolu

• Ogun State govt pardons dismissed civil servants

Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola yesterday assured workers in the state that their sacrifice and commitment to the stability of the state despite the economic challenges, would not be in vain.

Aregbesola stated this in Osogbo in a statement where he also saluted the workers union for cancelling the May Day celebration as a sign of honour for the first civilian governor of the state Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

In the statement issued by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, the governor told the workers that the government is aware of the sacrifices they have made under the harsh economic condition the country is going through.

In a related development, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has assured workers in the state that his administration would soon pay the seven months salary arrears inherited from the immediate past government.

Akeredolu made the pledge yesterday during Workers’ Day celebration in Akure. He disclosed that his government would soon create 10,000 jobs through afforestation in partnership with foreign investors.

According to him: “Investors would soon be here to plant trees. This will provide jobs for 10,000 unemployed people in the state.” Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun yesterday pardoned three out of the four workers who were dismissed by the government last year.

The state government in October, 2016 sacked the workers, including the state chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Akeem Ambali and Dare Ilekoya over alleged misconduct during the celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

The government also alleged that the affected workers were involved in partisan politics by “accepting money” from a politician.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

