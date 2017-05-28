Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You still need me, don’t wish me dead – Obasanjo begs youths

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday advised Nigerian youths against wishing him and other elder statesmen dead. He gave the advice while speaking at the youth governance dialogue held by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Obasanjo, who described the current agitations across the country as an […]

You still need me, don’t wish me dead – Obasanjo begs youths

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.