You still need me, don’t wish me dead – Obasanjo begs youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday advised Nigerian youths against wishing him and other elder statesmen dead. He gave the advice while speaking at the youth governance dialogue held by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Obasanjo, who described the current agitations across the country as an […]

You still need me, don’t wish me dead – Obasanjo begs youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

