‘You will always be in my heart, my angel’ – Karabo Mokoena’s mom (Video)

Posted on May 18, 2017

The memorial service of Karabo Mokoena took place in Soweto on Wednesday. Friends and family mourned her death and spoke out about her being abused prior to her death.

A letter from Karabo’s mum that was read by her cousin during the memorial service, left everyone transfixed.

“You will always be in my heart, my angel. Rest in peace, my beautiful angel. I will never see you and spend time with you like we always used to go shopping together, it is sad that I won’t see you and spend time with you.” – It Read.

 Neo Mohlabane, a friend of Karabo, while giving her tribute recalled what she said to her when she saw her the weekend before she was murdered. She told her;

“I’m living testimony that there’s God. He tried to finish me.” Watch video after the cut

Watch Video from the memorial

Karabo will be laid to rest later this week.

