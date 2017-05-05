You Will Weep When You See What Actress Rosaline Meurer Write About Tonto Dikeh

Actress Rosaline Meurer is making the headlines today again.

The actress took to her Snapchat to share her thoughts on a certain crop of women she thinks are the reasons why marriages fail.

The actress wrote;

“If you marry a beautiful, non-satisfied, controlling, deceitful and conceited woman..oh lawd, I weep for you,” “Let a man be the man and if you’re a woman, please just be a woman biko. It’s not hard. All the men need is support from you not stress. It he holds the umbrella for you doesn’t mean foolishness my dear. It’s love,”