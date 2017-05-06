Young, hip Zimbabweans flock to rejuvenated arts fest

Daily Mail

Young, fashion-conscious and eager for change, thousands of Zimbabweans spent this week partying at music concerts and open-air bars during a six-day festival hosted in the capital against all the odds. The Harare International Festival of the Arts …

Irish comedian mesmerises Harare Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)



all 5 news articles »